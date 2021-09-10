PIA: Oil marketers push for subsidy removal within 6 months





By Obas Esiedesa

Major Oil Marketers Association of Nigeria, MOMAN, has called for the full deregulation of the downstream sector of the petroleum industry within six months in line with the provisions of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA).

Addressing the press yesterday, the new Chairman of MOMAN, Mr. Olumide Adeosun, disclosed that the association has made its position on the issue known to the Federal Government through a letter to the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources.

He noted that the group expects a free, fair and competitive downstream sector, stressing that Nigeria has the potential to become Africa’s energy hub if the PIA is properly implemented.

READ ALSO:Ifie Sekibo, Yemisi Edun, others named Most Reputable Bank CEOs in Africa

He harped on the need for the PIA implementation committee to work with industry practitioners and operators to ensure that there is no disconnect between the policy provisions and actual practice.

Adeosun stated:…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper