Quest for federalism and its many ironies





By Azu Ishiekwene

ONE month from now, Nigeria’s last batch of states created in 1996 to bring the total to 36, would turn 25 years old. The last batch of six states – Ebonyi, Bayelsa, Nasarawa, Zamfara, Gombe and Ekiti – was created by the military head of state, General Sani Abacha, on October 1, 1996.

Post-Abacha, agitation for more states has continued, which is hardly surprising for a country with over 300 ethnic nationalities, where diversity has been disastrously mismanaged in recent times. Till date, no civilian government has created any state and that trend seems set to continue. The exception was in 1963 when the Mid-West region was created out of the old Western Region after a referendum in the First Republic.

The best that the country can hope for is a more decentralised, hopefully, restructured system. And even that increasingly appears a mirage. The Exclusive, Concurrent and Residual legislative lists of the 1999 Constitution set the roles of the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper