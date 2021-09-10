Strike: Consider Nigerians’ lives, Buhari tells doctors





President Muhammadu Buhari

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

President Muhammadu Buhari has told the striking medical doctors that they should have considered the lives of citizens that could be lost or damaged when they withdrew their services.

The President told the doctors that the lives of Nigerians are precious enough for them to opt for peaceful resolution of differences.

President Buhari, who stated this while receiving members of Nigeria Medical Association (NMA) at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, called on health workers to return to their duty posts.

He also urged others contemplating strikes to opt for settlement of issues by negotiation, no matter how long it takes.

According to him, “The lives of citizens that could be lost or damaged when doctors withdraw services, are precious enough to be worth opting for peaceful resolution of differences.’’

President Buhari assured that all outstanding benefits owed medical doctors will be cleared, after…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper