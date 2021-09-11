5G Network: Enugu Govt lauds FG for launching super digital highway







The Enugu State Government on Friday lauded the Federal Government for launching Nigerians into the super digital highway to promote the digital space and economy in general.

Mr Elvis Obi-Nwankwo, Special Assistant to Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi on ICT and Innovation, gave the commendation in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Enugu.

NAN recalls that the Federal Government on Sept. 8, approved the National Policy for 5G Network, thus, signalling the beginning of the deployment of 5G Network throughout the country.

5G Network is the 5th generation technology standard for broadband cellular network, which provides faster digital speed and better platforms in terms of pictures, videos and virtual conference realism.

Obi-Nwankwo said that the move of the Federal Government “is a welcomed development” and “remains in the right step” for the generality of the people.

According to him, the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper