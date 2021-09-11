Bishop urges pastors to use their wealth for poverty alleviation







An empty church

Bishop Paul Nwachukwu, the Founder of Grace of God Mission Int’l, has urged Nigerian pastors to use their wealth to alleviate the poverty of the people, especially the needy in the society.

Nwachukwu said this in his sermon at the 70th birthday anniversary and book launch of Rev. William Okoye, a former Chaplain at Aso Rock Chapel, on Saturday, in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Okoye is also the General Overseer of All Christians Fellowship Mission (ACFM).

Nwachukwu advised pastors not to take their duties lightly but they should be ready to talk at any time, adding that this was not the time to play as the church had been turned into a social club.

He stressed the need for Pastors to be the light and show the way to the Kingdom of God to those who were in darkness for the country to experience peace and development.

The Bishop, who took his reference from the Holy Book of Isaiah Chapter 60, said the country would not…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper