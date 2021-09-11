Child Trafficking: Police not willing to release our son to us, parents of kidnapped boy allege





By Festus Ahon & Ochuko Akuopha, UGHELLI

ONE year after he was recovered from suspected child traffickers, the parents of Joel Eroghene Henry-Osah, a four-year-old boy who was adopted in Delta State have raised alarm over the unwillingness of police to release their son to them.

The parents, Pastor and Mrs Henry Osah alleged that their son was among 12 children recovered by the police in the Gombe State command from an orphanage home in Anambra State.

Narrating their ordeal to newsmen in Ughelli, Ughelli North Local Government Area, Delta State, the father of the boy, Pastor Henry Osah alleged that his son was kidnapped on July 19, 2019 and was seen among the 12 children that were recovered by the police from a woman who was arrested in a community in Anambra state.

Also Read:

2023: Nigeria’s President can come from any zone — Sheriff

Without security, there’s nothing anyone can do, Buhari tells Ndigbo

Saying that son was kidnapped at Emede community in…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper