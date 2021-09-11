Court remands teacher for allegedly sexually assaulting 9-year-old





A Kano Chief Magistrates’ Court on Friday ordered that a 28-year- old teacher, Hassan Aliyu, be remanded in a correctional centre for allegedly sexually assaulting a nine-year-old girl.

The police charged Aliyu who resides in Badawa Quarters Kano with procuration of a minor girl.

Chief Magistrate Mustapha Sa’ad-Datti adjourned the matter until Sept.20, for mention.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Miss Asma’u Ado told the court that the defendant committed the offence on June 8, at Badawa Quarters Kano.

She said at about 4 p.m the victim went to the Islamic School situated at Badawa Quarters Kano and lured the girl into a room and sexually assaulted her.

Ado said that the offence contravened the provisions of Section 275 of the Penal Code.

