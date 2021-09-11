Gunmen kill Anambra monarch, his driver





By Vincent Ujumadu

UNKNOWN gunmen, yesterday killed the former traditional ruler of Mkpunando Aguleri in Anambra East local government area. Igwe Alex Edozieuno along the Ezu Bridge, Otuocha.

The former monarch, 62, was allegedly killed alongside his driver, Chukwuemeka. It was not clear at press time what led to the killing, some people in the area believed it was pure assassination.

Edozieuno was one of the 12 traditional rulers in the state suspended last year by Governor Willie Obiano for visiting President Muhammadu Buhari in Abuja in company of the billionaire oil magnate, Prince Arthur Eze.

Following the incident, his subjects subsequently dethroned him and crowned another traditional ruler.

It was gathered that the Royal father was shot in the head and dragged into the nearby bush, while his driver who was equally shot in the head was left in the vehicle.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper