‘I was once insulted for rejecting N3m bribe’





…Rtd DPO recounts the good, the bad and the ugly

…Sometimes civilians mount pressure on policemen to accept bribe

He is a sexagenarian who just survived a major heart surgery. By Emmanuel Iheaka

But he wouldn’t mind standing for hours for talks, as long as they border on morals and reliving his experience in service.

The ease and passion with which he did it, leaves one with a conviction that he is gifted with oratory and full of experience.

After traversing the length and breath of the country in service to his fatherland; Rtd DSP Chukwuma Okore has seen the good, the bad and the ugly.

In all, he holds his head high as one who never compromised on integrity. Saturday Vanguard engaged the erstwhile Divisional Police Officer (DPO) on his experience while in service and life after service.



Journey into Nigeria Police Force

Having lost his father to the Nigeria/Biafra war at the tender age of 12, Okore, the first in a family of nine, saw early the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper