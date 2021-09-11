Jubilation as Anambra joins league of oil producing states







By Vincent Ujumadu

THERE was jubilation in Anambra State last week when information filtered in that the state had joined the prestigious and buoyant league of oil producing states in the country.

The journey to the new status began on August 30, 2012 when the then President of Nigeria, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan commissioned the multimillion naira Orient Petroleum Refinery at Aguleri Otu in Anambra East local government area of the state.

The refinery project was initiated by the Governor Chinwoke Mbadinuju administration with a board of directors headed by the former secretary general of the Commonwealth, Chief Emeka Anyaoku. In fact oil was first struck in the location about 55 years ago by the multinational company, SAFRAP, which later became Total Plc and it took many years to discover the crude in large quantity around the Anambra basin. At the time of the commissioning, Orient Petroleum had the capacity to produce 55,000 barrels per day.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper