Kaduna directs schools to set up security committees

By Ibrahim Wuyo – Kaduna

As schools in Kaduna State prepare to reopen, all administrators and proprietors of public and private schools and other learning centres including Islamiya and Madrasas are to set up school-based security committees, the state government has directed.

While urging that students safety be ensured in schools, the state government said all schools management should inculcate Safe School Learning initiatives as directed by the Federal Ministry of Education.

The state government, in a statement issued on Saturday evening by the Commissioner for Education, Dr Shehu Usman Muhammad, said members of the School Security Committee are to ensure proper monitoring of security apparatuses in place and prompt security alertness.

He, however, issued telephone numbers to be called in case of any security threat.

