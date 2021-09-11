Man docked for allegedly stabbing neighbour with broken bottle







A 49-year-old man, Oluyomi Gabriel was on Friday docked before a Grade I Area Court in Karu, Abuja, for allegedly stabbing his neighbour with a broken bottle.

Gabriel, who resides in Area E, Block 98, Nyanya, Abuja, is being tried for criminal trespass, causing grievous harm and intimidation.

The Prosecutor, Mr Ade Adeyanju, told the court that the complainant, Akpan Ungime, of the same address with the defendant, reported the matter at Nyanya Police Station, Abuja on July 11.

Adeyanju alleged that Ungime was stabbed because he lamented without mentioning any names that his neighbours should have removed his clothes and bag when the rain started instead of allowing the rain to soak them.

The prosecutor told the court the defendant, who was not happy with Ungime’s complaint, stormed his room and dragged him to the ground.

ALSO READ: Missing Pistol: CP Odumosu redeploys DPO, orders investigation into sex scandal

He said in the ensued scuffle, the defendant…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper