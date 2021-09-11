One shot dead at Isoko, Delta, by-election





Gunmen allegedly shot a local vigilante dead at Saturday’s Isoko South Local Government Area Constituency I bye-election for the Delta House of Assembly.

Acting police spokesman in Delta, DSP Bright Edafe confirmed the development to newsmen in Warri.

Edafe, who did not explain how the incident happened, said the dead must have been hit by stray bullet.

An eyewitness said that the incident happened at about 3:15 p.m at Irri Ward 10, Unit 5, adding that the hoodlums were probably on a mission to snatch thumb printed ballot papers used for the election.

“The hoodlums armed with sophisticated weapons shot sporadically into the air to scare away voters before one of them shot at the victim for a reason that could yet be ascertained,’’ he said.

There was impressive turnout of voters at the bye-election.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper