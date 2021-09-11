POLICE BRUTALITY: Enugu policeman violating female in viral video faces sanction





By Ikechukwu Odu, NSUKKA

The Commissioner of Police, Enugu State Command, Abubakar Lawal, has ordered the State Criminal Investigation Department, SCID, to commence immediate investigation and disciplinary actions on a personnel of the Command caught on viral video engaging a young lady in an altercation and physical assault.

In the video circulating on social media, the officer was caught on camera at a checkpoint in Obeagu Awkunanaw, along Agbani Road, on September 8, engaging in the unprofessional conduct.

The CP, while condemning the conduct of the policeman, warned personnel of the Command against conducting themselves unprofessionally and disrespecting the fundamental human rights of citizens, while performing their duties.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper