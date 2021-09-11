Police burst kidnapping, drugs gangs in Abuja; recover 4 AK 47 rifles, 1,750 rounds of live ammunition





By: Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja.

In its offensive against criminal elements in Abuja, the FCT Police Command has burst a notorious kidnapping gang terrorizing Bwari area and environs with the arrest of 4 gang members and Recovery of 150 rounds of Live AK 47 ammunition.

The Command’s Operatives also captured one thousand six hundred (1,600) live ammunition and fifteen (15) empty magazines along with the Kwaita-Kwali axis of the FCT.

Giving details of the Operation, FCT Commissioner of Police, Sunday Babaji said, “The Command recorded the milestone with the smashing of a notorious kidnapping syndicate and recovery of 2 AK 47 Rifles and 60 rounds of live ammunition.

“Operatives from Dawaki Police Division acting on a tip-off arrested one Danjuma Mohammed 38 years, in possession of two (2) AK 47 rifles and sixty (60) rounds of live ammunition while transporting exhibits.

“Consequent upon his arrest, a Police investigation led to the arrest of Yahaya Musa 47 years and…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper