Premier League players cleared to play after threat of ban for missing qualifiers







Central and South American players who were barred from travelling to World Cup qualifiers by their Premier League teams will be available this weekend after their countries backed down from a request to ban them under FIFA rules.

Players from Brazil, Mexico, Chile and Paraguay are cleared to play as their national federations agreed late Friday to waive a measure that would have compelled the players to sit out after their clubs refused to release them for international duty.

Premier League teams last month decided to prevent players from nations on the United Kingdom’s COVID-19 “red list” to participate in Qatar 2022 qualifiers, citing the UK’s requirement that people who have travelled to those countries quarantine for 10 days upon their return.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper