Proliferation of universities: ASUU calls on NASS to pass the bill to amend NUC Act







The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has called on the National Assembly to pass the Bill to amend the National Universities Commission Act to address the proliferation of state universities.

The coordinator of the Kano Zone of the Union, Prof. Abdulkadir Muhammad made the call at a press conference held at Bayero University Kano, on Friday.

Muhammad, who called for the passage of the bill ,also called on the visitors of the Universities to live up to their responsibilities.

“We are calling on the national assembly to, as a matter of urgency, consider and pass the Bill. Due to bad governance and underfunding , our state-owned universities may soon collapse beyond redemption.

“Visitors of state universities had turned establishment of state universities into projects for appeasing electorates in their senatorial and state constituencies, while neglecting the existing state universities.

“Besides non funding of capital projects, most state…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper