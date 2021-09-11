UK to support Nasarawa in trade, investment ― High Commissioner







British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Catriona Laing

By Emmanuel Elebeke, Abuja

The UK Government has promised to support Nasarawa State in the area of trade and investment.

The British High Commissioner, Catriona Laing, made the promise during her visit to the state for high-level discussions with the state governor and key stakeholders in the state government, civil society and business leaders.

During the two-day visit, the High Commissioner visited the Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule and commended the Governor on his achievements in his first two years in office including an increase in the state’s education budget to 35% and improving business environment indicators, attracting investment and carrying out some concrete investment to improve the lives of citizens.

They also discussed current efforts to stimulate the economy in the state.

During the visit, the High Commissioner got the chance to see at first hand some of the investment opportunities…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper