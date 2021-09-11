Woman asks court to dissolve 16-years marriage over adultery, violence

For allegedly sleeping with women on their matrimonial bed, Mrs Dorcas Ali, dragged her husband, Wole, before an Igando Customary Court in Lagos on Friday to end her 16-year-old marriage.

She told the court that her “adulterous’’ husband was also fond of threatening her life.

“Whenever I go to vigil in church, my husband brings different women home to pass the night. I have caught him several times,’’ the 48-year-old tailor told the court.

“Wole turns me into a punching bag; always beats me to stupor and leaving me with injuries and scars.

“There was a day he wanted to bathe me with petrol to set me ablaze but I managed to escape,’’ she charged.

Dorcas also told the court that her husband wanted to take over the house she built singlehandedly.

“When I wanted to buy the land, I took him along because I am an illiterate; only my name was written on the document.

“But when I later stumbled on the document, I discovered that my…



