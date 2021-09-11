You’re merchant of crisis; Your misinterpretation of anti-grazing law fueling killings — Ortom berates Miyetti Allah





.

….says no amount of sponsored propaganda will compel repeal of Benue grazing law

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

Governor Samuel Ortom has lashed out at the National Secretary of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria, MACBAN, Usman Ngelzarma describing him as a merchant of crisis saying no amount of sponsored propaganda will compel the state to repeal its grazing law.

The Governor regretted that the willful ignorance and misinterpretation of the law by the MACBAN leader have fueled bitter emotions and hatred among pastoralists to embark on a killing spree of farmers in Benue State and other parts of the country.

The Governor in a statement weekend in Makurdi by his Chief Press Secretary, Terver Akase was reacting to Alhaji Ngelzarma’s recent Channels Television interview wherein among others he described as a failure, the Open Grazing Prohibition and Ranches Establishment Law of Benue State.

Part of the statement read, “Ngelzarma’s comments did not…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper