2023 Guber election: Planned exclusion of Ebonyi South zone is illogical, oppressive — Ebonyi youths

By Peter Okutu,Abakaliki

A group known as Ebonyi South Youths Congress, weekend stated that the planned exclusion of Ebonyi South senatorial district from the 2023 gubernatorial election by some political leaders was illogical, insensitive, oppressive and unreasonable and should never be contemplated.

The group argued that “We are of the view that the 2023 Governorship position should be thrown open since every Zone has already tasted the position.”

The President, Ebonyi South Youth Congress, ESYC, Mr Uka Ibom Anya warned the Political Leaders of Ebonyi South in the PDP, APC or any other Political Parties that they do not have the right or mandate to negotiate away the legitimate rights of the people of Ebonyi South Zone to contest the 2023 Guber Elections.

In a communique issued by the group after its crucial meeting held in Afikpo, Afikpo North Local Government Area of the State, on the issue of zoning of the 2023 governorship position in Ebonyi State, ESYC resolved…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper