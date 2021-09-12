Abia university mgt denies 3 of its lecturers die same day, threatens legal action







By Steve Oko

The Management of the Abia State University Uturu, ABSU, has cleared the air over the reported death of its three lecturers in one day, saying they did not die in one day contrary to media publication (not Vanguard).

Public Relations Officer, PRO, of the institution, Mr Chijioke Nwogu, in a press statement, also denied that they died as a result of hardship occasioned by salary arrears.

According to the statement, the Vice-Chancellor, Professor Onyemaechi Ogbolu has proritised, and will continue to prioritise staff welfare and security, hence, linking the deaths with hardship “is mischievous and disservice to the spirit of the dead, and to the university”.

The deceased lecturers were former Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Professor A. I Nwabughogu; Dr. D. S Okoroigwe of the Department of Geography; and Dr. Osi Okike of the Department of Political Science.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper