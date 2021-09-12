AMNESTY PROGRAMME: They want to truncate Dikio’s vision to keep us in crisis — Ex-agitator Dumale





A prominent ex-agitator and Chairman of the Strategic Communication Committee of the Presidential Amnesty Programme, Pastor Nature Dumale, in this interview, raises the alarm over what he describes as moves by some individuals to truncate the vision of the Interim Administrator, PAP, Col. Milland Dixon Dikio, for ex-agitators, Niger Delta and Nigeria.

Dumale gives reasons ex-agitators want Dikio to complete his mission.

By Davies Iheamnachor

How do you rate the approach adopted by Dikio to discharge the functions of his office?

The first thing we observed as ex-agitators and the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP) Committee members is that the Interim Administrator, Col. Milland Dixon Dikio, has not accused any of his predecessors of handling PAP wrongly.

He has not been blaming those who were there before he came. He has not blamed the former coordinators and special advisers. He rather chose to do his job. His sole aim is to actualise the mandate of PAP by…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper