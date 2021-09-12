ANTI-OPEN GRAZING ROW: Yoruba leaders tackle Miyetti Allah





…ask herders to obey law or quit S/West

• Prof Akintoye wants marshals created to enforce ban

By Dayo Johnson, Shina Abubakar, James Ogunnaike, Sola lshola

Foremost Yoruba leaders have condemned Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) for criticizing anti-open grazing bills passed by some southern states’ parliaments while proceedings are ongoing in others.

Governors of the 17 southern states had set September 1 deadline for anti-open grazing law to take effect in their respective states.

But whereas only a few met the deadline, others have accelerated the process with Lagos State House of Assembly being the latest to pass the anti-open grazing bill.

The states took the step following incessant farmers/herdsmen clashes across the region, resulting from apparent trespass by herdsmen in farms and destruction of farms, a situation that inevitably claimed lives.

MACBAN, umbrella association for herdsmen, opposed the action, seeking…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper