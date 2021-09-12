BBNaija becoming a porn show – Actress, Faithy Itohan







By Ayo Onikoyi,

The Big Brother Naija Season 6 themed “Shine Ya Eye” has attracted both knocks and kudos since the yearly reality TV show began. But it appears there have been more knocks than kudos as many feel this year’s edition is a bit off the rails, in terms of decency and entertainment.

To budding Nollywood actress, Iyoha Faith Itohan better known as Faithy Itohan, in a chat with Potpourri the show is rolling of course and far from what it used to be.

She said, “ At least BBNaija should put in a little decency because it is no longer appearing like what we used to know. It is fast becoming a porn show.

The House is appearing more like a porn House every day and that is pissing some people off. Instead of a life-changing TV program that one should at least learn from, it is promoting nothing but sex and sexually explicit content.”

Source: Vanguard Newspaper