Brothers father 3 children by their mother in Kwara







A Beninese immigrant, Adamu Sime, has been arrested by the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC, Kwara State Command, for allegedly having canal knowledge of his biological mother.

The command’s spokesman, Mr Babawale Afolabi, confirmed this in a statement he signed and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday, in Ilorin.

Afolabi said that Sime had been having an affair with his mother for a long time and it had resulted in three offspring.

“On September 9, the District Head of Mosne Had Community, Kaima, Malam Bandede, reported the forbidden act being committed by Sime and his mother Fati Sime of the same community.

“Men from the Intelligence Unit, NSCDC in Kaima, swung into action and the outcome of the investigations established the fact…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper