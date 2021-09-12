Buhari meets with NMA members





Appeals to striking doctors to call off strike

By Chioma Obinna

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday met with the members of the Nigerian Medical Association, NMA, led by its President, Prof Innocent Ujah at the State House, Abuja even as he appealed to striking resident doctors to call off the strike.

The President who said he was delighted to host the NMA President and members of his delegation, assured the NMA delegation of his administration’s commitment towards ensuring all the terms of the agreement entered into between his government and the various affiliates of the association.

Buhari further highlighted the achievements recorded by his administration in the health sector, including approvals for payment of Basic Health Care Provision Fund, increased budgetary allocation for health, the establishment of molecular laboratories, Isolation Centres, and oxygen plants in various states across the country among others.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper