Court warns NICON Insurance against forum shopping





By Onozure Dania

A Federal High Court sitting in Lagos, yesterday, cautioned NICON Insurance Ltd against forum shopping.

Justice Tijjani Ringim issued the warning after the firm discontinued two identical suits it filed against the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria, AMCON, by NICON Insurance.

The judge upheld the submission of AMCON’s counsel Mr Kemi Pinheiro, SAN, that the two suits – FHC/L/CS/1116/2021 and FHC/L/CS/1115/2021 were near identical with a third suit numbered FHC/ABJ/CS/760/2021.

Pinheiro had contended that the plaintiff had been embarking on forum shopping in filing two suits within two weeks and withdrawing the same. These suits were FHC/L/CS/1051/21 and FHC/L/CS/1052/21 both filed at the Federal High Court Lagos.

He prayed the court to “stop this attitude” by dismissing the suit and awarding punitive costs to serve as a deterrent to others.

But counsel to NICON Insurance,…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper