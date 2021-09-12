Dateline: How Ndigbo recorded remarkable ‘Presidential Week’







President Muhammadu Buhari was overwhelmingly surprised by the massive support and solidarity accorded him and members of his entourage by South East stakeholders as well as thousands of residents of the zone during his Thursday’s official visit to Imo.

The president believed that Gov. Hope Uzodinma of Imo had made it a remarkable and joyful week for him following the successful visit.

The Nigerian leader said he least expected the calibre of personalities that came to welcome and interact with him during the townhall meeting with the stakeholders on the fateful day.

While acknowledging the resourcefulness and enterprising spirit of Igbo people, the president declared that:

‘‘The fundamental thing about the Igbo people is that there is no town you will visit in Nigeria without seeing the Igbos being in-charge of either infrastructure or pharmaceutical industry.

‘‘Therefore, it is unthinkable for me that any Igbo man would consider himself not to be…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper