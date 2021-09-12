Domiciliary: No plan to convert currencies — CBN





By Emma Ujah, Abuja Bureau Chief

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has said it has no plan to convert foreign currencies in the domiciliary accounts of bank customers.

The Director of Corporate Communications, Mr. Osita Nwasinobi, said this in a statement yesterday.

The statement reads: “the attention of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has been drawn to a fake circulation, in social media circles, of a circular with a fake CBN logo curiously dated “13 September 2021”, and purportedly issued by its Trade and Exchange Department to the effect that all Deposit Money Banks, International Money Transfer Operators (IMTOs) and members of the public are to convert domiciliary account holdings into naira.

“We wish to reiterate that the Bank has not contemplated, and will never contemplate, any such line of action.

“The speculation is a completely false narrative aimed at triggering panic in the foreign exchange market. I”t will be…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper