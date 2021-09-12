Elizade University inaugurates over N2billion projects ahead of convocation





.

48 bags first class

Dayo Johnson Akure

Authorities of the Elizade University, llara- Mokin, Ondo state is set to commission two projects worth over N2 billion ahead of its convocation.

It was part of efforts to boost the infrastructural development of the University in order to enhance it as one of the front line private universities in the country.

Addressing newsmen, the Vice-chancellor, Prof Olukayode Amund said the projects include an Ultra-modern Engineering Complex estimated to be N1.1b and a 400-seater student’s Hall of Residence worth N1.125b.

Prof Amund said that the buildings would be commissioned ahead of the convocation of the university slated for this week.

He pointed out that the 4th and 5th combined convocation of the institution would be held with the convocation lecture titled ‘Does Nigeria’s Development Cap-fit the Nigerian University System?’ and would be delivered by the former Executive Secretary of the National Universities Commission,…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper