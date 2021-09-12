FG urged to check obsolete practices in health sector by reviewing its curriculum





Demola Akinyemi,Ilorin..

The federal government has been urged to urgently review the current academic curriculum for medical practices which had been in existence since the 1950s across tertiary institutions in Nigeria, in order to check obsolete practices and overcome current challenges in the sector.

Medical practitioners under the aegis of the Anatomical Society of Nigeria (ASN) made the call at its 17th annual scientific conference and general meeting of the association in Ilorin.

The acting president of ASN Dr Olugbenga Ayannuga, speaking at the ceremony said that “the truth is what people are trained within the 1950s will not work today” adding that Nigeria must re-jig its medical academic curriculum in such a way that graduates are very relevant to current realities.

Dr. Ayannuga, who is an associate professor of Anatomy with the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile Ife in Osun state, also said that “Apart from training doctors, healthcare professionals,…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper