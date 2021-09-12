FG urges parents to seek early medical attention over childhood cancer





Members of Okapi Children Cancer Foundation having a rest after a road walk on Saturday in Abuja.

The Federal Government has called on parents to seek early medical attention for children with childhood cancer.

Dr Shuaibu Belgore, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Interior, made the appeal on Saturday in Abuja while speaking with newsmen during a seven kilometre road walk to draw attention against cancer in little children.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the walk was organised by the Okapi Children Cancer Foundation, an NGO, in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Interior.

NAN also reports that the event was tagged 2021 Childhood Cancer Awareness Walk, in commemoration of international childhood cancer awareness month.

Belgore said that childhood cancer could have a lot of devastating effect on the family, if early medical attention was not sought to tackle the issue.

According to him, childhood cancer can affect the family in a very…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper