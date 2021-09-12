Gumi’s visit to Igboho is provocative, inciting – Afenifere





…Says siting Naval Base in Kano, absurd

By Dapo Akinrefon

THE pan-Yoruba socio-political organization, Afenifere, Sunday described the visit by Islamic preacher, Sheikh Ahmed Gumi and Prof Yusuf Usman to Igboho in Oyo State as provocative, inciting and a way of mocking the people of the area and the person of Sunday Adeyemo fondly called Sunday Igboho.

It also described the sitting of a Naval Base in Kano, Kano State as parts of the absurdities being taking too far in Nigeria.

This was contained in a statement titled: ‘Gumi in Igboho, Naval Base in Kano: The absurdities are becoming choking’.

Afenifere, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr. Jare Ajayi, said as Nigerians, both Sheikh Gumi and Usman have the right to visit anywhere in the country and are entitled to freely express themselves.

In a widely circulated audio-visual video clip, Gumi and Usman were seen standing by the signpost of a school in Modeke area of Igboho,…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper