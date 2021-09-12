NCAA directs foreign airlines to board travellers without evidence of payment of return COVID-19 test





By Lawani Mikairu

Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority, NCAA , weekend directed foreign airlines operating into the country to allow passengers travelling to Nigeria who are unable to show evidence of payment for day-7 COVID-19 PCR test or generate paid QR code or permit to fly , to board their flights.

The granting of the temporary permit is due to the current difficulties being experienced by travellers to Nigeria in trying to fill their health and travel history into the Nigeria International Travel Portal, NITP.

The Director General, NCAA, Captain Musa Nuhu who granted this permission in a letter to all foreign airlines dated 11th September, 2021, said the Presidential Steering Committee on COVID-19 has been notified of the challenges.

Captain Nuhu said : “Such passengers will be required to make payment for the repeated day-7 COVID-19 test at their destination airport in Nigeria”.

ALSO READ: BBNaija S6: I’m sure my relationship outside’s spoilt –…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper