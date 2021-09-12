Nigerian youths bedevilled by get-rich-quick syndrome mentality ― Nniah Nwodo







By Ikechukwu Odu – Nsukka

The former President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Chief Nniah Nwodo, yesterday, said Nigerian youths are bedevilled by the culture of get-rich-quick syndrome.

Chief Nwodo, who said that the increase in Internet fraud such as ‘yahoo yahoo’, criminality and other vices was hinged on love for material acquisition, blamed successive governments for bequeathing faulty educational foundation to the younger generation.

He addressed the audience as a keynote speaker at the Princess Alexandria Auditorium, University of Nigeria Nsukka, UNN, on Saturday, during the 2nd Annual Award and Lecture series of the Starlite Newspapers.

While speaking on the theme of the lecture entitled ‘Economic Diversification and the Self-sustainability Options for Enugu State’, he said “In my 69 years of existence in this country, I have never seen a worse situation than we are in now in Nigeria.

“Most of you will think that I am part of the problem…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper