NIPOST, Akokwa community turn 60-yr-old post office into multi-storey business complex





The ancient post office

NIPOST General Manager, Property and Workshop, Mr. M.B. Suleiman(front row, 3rd right,) with other staff of NIPOST; Chief Paul Ngoka, President General AUPPA(back row, 4th right), and traditional rulers of Akokwa community, in front of old Akokwa Post Office.

By Chimaobi Nwaiwu, NNEWI

When the Postmaster-General and Chief Executive Officer of Nigerian Postal Service, NIPOST, Mr. Adebayo Adewusi, said part of the legacies would be a NIPOST reformed and upgraded, what he mesnt is happening at Akokwa, Ideato North Local Government Area, Imo State.

He spoke through the NIPOST General Manager, Property and Workshop, Mr. M. B. Suleiman, an engineer, during the symbolic hand over of Akokwa Post Office bungalow building to the project contractor for reconstruction and upgrading.

The Akokwa community in conjunction with NIPOST, and the Project contractor, Total Construction Company Limited, is embarking on reconstruction and upgrading of Akokwa Post…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper