Presidency clarifies Buhari’s remarks in Owerri







By Johnbosco Agbakwuru – Abuja

The Presidency on Sunday clarified the statement accredited to President Muhammadu Buhari in Owerri, the Imo State capital where he was quoted to have told Governor Hope Uzodimma that ‘‘I’ll be careful with your future invitations.’’

Recall that President Buhari was in Owerri on a working visit on Thursday where he commissioned some projects.

But the Presidency in a statement titled, “What President Buhari said (didn’t say) in Imo State” issued by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Chief Femi Adesina, said that President Buhari’s visit was very successful.

The Indigenous people of Biafra, IPOB, which was outlawed by the federal government had declared a sit-at-home in South East in protest of the continuous incarceration of its leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and most major cities in the zone were deserted.

However, the presidency statement read: “We have observed that President Buhari’s concluding…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper