STF Commander orders arrest of soldiers over taxi driver’s murder in Jos

Following allegations that some soldiers of Operation Safe Haven manhandled, beat up and murdered a taxi driver as a result of some misunderstanding in Jos, Plateau State, the Commander, the Special Task Force, Major-General Ibrahim Ali has ordered the arrest of the troops fingered in the incident.

In addition, the STF Commander has constituted a board of enquiry to investigate the immediate and remote cause of the confrontation with a view to making hose found guilty to face possible Court Martial.

A statement confirming the board of enquiry titled, ‘Alleged Murder of Taxi Driver by Personnel’, signed by Major Ishaku Takwa, Military Information Officer, was issued on Sunday.

It said, “Operation Safe Haven has received with shock a report of security personnel of OPSH deployed at Farin Gada beat and murdered a commercial taxi driver Mr Abdullahi Karafa.

“Immediately the report was received, the commander Operation Safe Haven Major General…





