The parables of Christ, explained II







By Simon Ifeanyi Ezeh

In the first article on the parables of Christ, we’d stated that it’s impossible to understand the dynamics of God’s kingdom without understanding the parables used by Christ to explain the kingdom of God.

The parables essentially expose the true nature of God’s kingdom behavior or character to humanity and completely demystify all the concepts hitherto classified as mysteries by people like Paul, Job and David.

Concepts like salvation, judgment or final judgment, sin, good and evil, righteousness, perfection, brothers of Christ, heaven and hell, prayer, repentance, etc. were all explained by Christ in those parables and their real meanings are usually the opposites of what we have been told by other people.

We are just going to continue on the parables of Christ by listing the ones that weren’t considered in the previous article and explaining them to help believers understand the true nature of God’s kingdom and how to conduct…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper