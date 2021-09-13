Couple in police net for stealing day-old baby in Kano





The Police Command in Kano State has arrested a couple, for allegedly stealing a day-old baby from Muhammad Abdullahi Wase Teaching Hospital, Kano.

The command’s Public Relations Officer, DSP Abdullahi Haruna-Kiyawa, disclosed this in a statement on Saturday in Kano.

Haruna-Kiyawa said that one Rabiu Muhammad, residing in Gayawa quarters, Ungogo LGA of Kano, reported to the police that one of the twins his wife delivered on Sept. 7, at Muhammad Abdullahi Wase Teaching Hospital Kano, was missing.

According to the police, on Sept. 8 at about 0130hrs, one of his newly-born male twins was missing, when his sister in-law, who was looking after the babies at the corridor of the maternity ward in the hospital, slept off.

“She woke up and couldn’t see one of the babies,” he said.

Haruna-Kiyawa said that upon receiving the report, the Commissioner of Police, CP Sama’ila Shu’aibu-Dikko, instructed a team of detectives led by SP Daniel Amah, to…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper