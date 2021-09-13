



…Says way out of herder-farmer conflicts

By Emma Ujah, Abuja Bureau Chief

Nigeria can earn additional N2 trillion from a modernized livestock sector, beside massive job creation and increased crop production.

The Programme Coordinator of Power Infrastructure Finance and Services (PIF Conferences) Mr. Willie Tawo, disclosed this in Abuja, yesterday, while announcing the Nigeria International Workshop on Ranching & Pasture Management for Livestock Intensification.

He said that the programme has been designed to promote the development of ranches in line with global best practice, adding that livestock development has become a very profitable business across the world.

READ ALSO: Modernized livestock sector can yield N2trn revenue – Tawo

His words, “Building on the experience and relative success of our past economic growth programmes, this workshop holds great prospects in solving the age-long herders-farmers crisis in the country, while we look forward…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper