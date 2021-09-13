Nigeria ripe for female president, says lawyer







A map of Nigeria

Ahead of the 2023 General Elections, Mr Chuks Akamadu, an Abuja-based legal practitioner has said that the country is ripe for a female president, considering women’s roles in society.

Akamadu, who said this on Sunday in Abuja, while marking the 40th birthday anniversary of his wife noted that the current security challenges facing the country would reduce drastically once a woman becomes president.

The legal practitioner added that he would cast his vote for a female presidential candidate in 2023, adding that a female president would give the country a new direction.

He said, “I can assure you that all the bandits, insurgents and other criminal elements in the country will obey when women speak.

“The reason why security challenges facing the country are yet to abate is because women are yet to step forward to really call their children and husbands to order

“The moment a woman becomes president, those criminal elements will sheath…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper