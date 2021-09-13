O3 Capital advocates more collaboration between banks and FinTechs







Founder and Chief Executive Officer of O3 Capital Limited, Abimbola Pinheiro, has stressed the need for more collaboration between deposit money banks in the country and FinTech firms to deepen financial services in Nigeria.

Pinheiro, who made the call in a chat with newsmen in Lagos also called on Nigerians to embrace cashless transaction and use credit cards for their immediate needs.

READ ALSO:ECONOMIC RECOVERY: Banks’ earnings rise to N2.5trn, profit up by 5.1% to N573bn

He stated: “For me and for us at 03 Capital, we are for collaboration with banks, because everything is like an ecosystem. No matter what you do, there is always someone that can add more value to it. Fintechs are more of the last man to get to the end user. For instance, money has to move from one bank to the other. So, if we don’t collaborate with the banks, that will not help.

“The telcos are there providing services, we have to collaborate with them because without them our POS…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper