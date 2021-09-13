Olubadan, Soun, Olowo, Oluwo, other Yoruba monarchs demand peace







…as YAF goes on peace advocacy visits

By Adesina Wahab

Prominent traditional rulers in the six states of the South-West geo-political zone have enjoined all Yoruba sons and daughters to embrace peace and eschew acts that can lead to the disintegration of Nigeria.

The traditional rulers, including the Olubadan of Ibadanland in Oyo State, Oba Saliu Adetunji; Soun of Ogbomosoland, Oyo State, Oba Jimoh Ajagungbade III; Olowo of Owo, Ondo State, Oba Ajibade Gbadegesin, Ogunoye III; Oluwo of Iwoland in Osun State, Oba AbdulRasheed Akanbi; Onisan of Isan-Ekiti, Ekiti State, Oba Gabriel Adetila; Olu of Moloko-Asipa, Igbore, Abeokuta, Ogun State, Oba Nureni Adesina; and the Elemure of Emure-Ekiti, Ekiti State, Oba Emmanuel Adebayo, stated this when a delegation of the Yoruba Appraisal Forum [YAF] led by its National Coordinator, Adeshina Animashaun, paid them peace advocacy and courtesy visits in their respective palaces last week.

