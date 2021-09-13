Osinbajo leads prayers for peace in Nigeria







Professor Yemi Osinbajo

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, on Sunday, led some clerics to pray for God to grant Nigeria victory over sponsors and perpetrators of violence in the country.

The prayers were offered during the dedication of two Churches in Abuja.

The Churches were the All Saints Anglican Church Wuse Zone 5, and the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) City of David Parish, Utako, Abuja.

Osinbajo used the occasion to pray for an end to the spate of violent attacks in parts of the country.

According to Osinbajo, as the Federal Government continues to work hard at finding solutions to the challenges confronting the nation, clergymen and congregants should also pray fervently for the nation to overcome these challenges.

The vice presidents first visited the Archbishop Metropolitan and Primate of all Nigeria Anglican Communion, Most Revd. Henry Ndukuba.

Ndaukuba,…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper