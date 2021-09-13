Policemen on raid kill 18-yr-old girl in Lagos





.

* Erring policeman, arrested, detained – PPRO*

…as CP Odumosu visits bereaved family

By Evelyn Usman

A bullet allegedly fired by policemen from the State Criminal Investigation Department, SCID Yaba, Lagos, who were on a raid of criminal hideouts in the Ijeshatedo area of Surulere, have killed an 18-year old girl.

Consequently, the deceased, Monsurat Ojuade, who scored over 236 marks in the recently released Joint Admission and Matriculation Board JAMB examination, had her dream of furthering her education in one of the Nigerian universities cut short.

Vanguard gathered that she was closing her mother’s shop located on 53 Mogaji street, along Mosafejo road, ijeshatedo, on Friday night, when she saw some boys running.

Unsure of why they were running, she reportedly joined them and ran inside her parents’ house, closing the gate.

But one of the policemen was alleged to have fired a bullet that passed through the gate and hit Monsurat in her…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper