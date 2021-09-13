Residents grumble as Osun bread bakers, sellers increase prices





Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Residents of Osogbo, Osun state capital on Monday lamented a hike in the prices of bread by the Association of Master Bakers and Caterers of Nigeria describing it as an act of “wickedness”.

The master bakers had embarked on industrial action for a week citing the high cost of materials and the need to increase. Hence a new price regime from Monday, September 13 across the state.

Vanguard on Monday observed that the bread sold for N60 now sells for N80, the one sold for N80 now sells for N100, that of 120 before now sells for N150 and that of N150 before now goes for N200.

Some consumers who spoke with Vanguard described the hike as insensitive, saying the association is majorly concern with profit rather than the general interest of the people.

A resident, Mrs Adebola John while lamenting the hike, said the sizes of the bread did not reflect new prices as there is no significant increase in size from the old order.

“It is wrong for…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper