Sit-at-Home: Enforcers stop WAEC exams in Imo





The burning motorcycles.

*Sets 8 motorcycles ablaze

By Chinonso Alozie, OWERRI

Enforcers of the sit-at-home order that the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, said it had suspended, forced the students and teachers of Comprehensive Secondary School, Nkume in Njaba Local Government Area of Imo State, to stop the English examination for the West Africa Examination Council, WAEC, on Monday.

Vanguard in Owerri was told the enforcers, fully armed, stormed the premises of the school early hours of the day.

An eyewitness who spoke to Vanguard said the IPOB sit-at-home enforcers came in a convoy of motorcycle and vehicles, and started shooting in the air.

READ ALSO:

IPOB orders Tuesday sit-at-home to commemorate Nnamdi Kanu’s home invasion

Sit-at-Home: Lockdown in Onitsha, Nnewi despite Gov Obiano’s threat

He said the enforcers set ablaze about 8 motorcycles belonging to the teachers and chased them away from the school premises.

“In the process, students…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper