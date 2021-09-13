Sit-at-Home: Lockdown in Onitsha, Nnewi despite Gov Obiano’s threat





Images of empty streets and expressway in Onitsha. PHOTOS: Chimaobi Nwaiwu

*We’re not involved; tomorrow is our sit-at-home — IPOB

By Chimaobi Nwaiwu, NNEWI

In spite of Governor Willie Obiano’s directive to market leaders, banks and other business outfits and stakeholders in Anambra State, to go back to their business or face sanctions, markets, banks, traders and residents of Onitsha and Nnewi still refused to go back to business, thereby, still observing the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB’s suspended Monday weekly sit-at-home.

IPOB had reiterated the suspension of its earlier announced Monday weekly sit-at-home, following intervention by elders and prominent Igbo who expressed concern over its negative effects on Igbo economy.

Surprisingly, however, after the August 9 first Monday weekly sit-at-home, the people of South-East have continued to follow the order, contrary to its suspension by IPOB.

